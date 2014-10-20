Lawyers shortlisted for EU data chief post

Two French corporate lawyers working for American firms and a high-ranking EU official are vying to replace Peter Hustinx as the next European data protection supervisor (EDPS).

All three are set to be grilled late Monday (20 October) evening by MEPs in the civil liberties committee as Hustinx plans to step down and retire.

The EDPS was set up in 2004 as an independent supervisory authority. Part of its task is to provide advice on policies and legislation that affect privacy.