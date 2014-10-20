Ad
euobserver
Peter Hustinx has been the EDPS for over ten years (Photo: Pierre Metivier)

Lawyers shortlisted for EU data chief post

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Two French corporate lawyers working for American firms and a high-ranking EU official are vying to replace Peter Hustinx as the next European data protection supervisor (EDPS).

All three are set to be grilled late Monday (20 October) evening by MEPs in the civil liberties committee as Hustinx plans to step down and retire.

The EDPS was set up in 2004 as an independent supervisory authority. Part of its task is to provide advice on policies and legislation that affect privacy.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

