euobserver
The EU tries to attract high-skilled foreigners on its labour market. (Photo: European Commission)

EU adopts Blue Card scheme for skilled migrants

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU on Monday (25 May) adopted plans for a European Union work permit aimed at attracting highly skilled foreigners to the bloc, similar to the US' Green Card.

Dubbed the Blue Card, it will allow foreign workers to be employed in any EU member state except Great Britain, Ireland and Denmark and enjoy limited social and welfare rights for themselves and their family members for a renewable period from one to four years.

The 24 member states who have signed up for the scheme will...

