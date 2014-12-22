Ad
euobserver
Secret CIA documents instruct US agents to fool border guards at EU airports

CIA manual tells agents how to fool EU border guards

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Classified CIA manuals instruct US agents with fake identities on how to maintain cover during EU border checks, according to two manuals released by Wikileaks on Sunday (21 December).

Both are marked "Noforn," meaning "no foreigners", which stop them being shared with allied intelligence agencies.

The first document, "Surviving Secondary", is from 2011...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

'Virtual borders' scheme to track every non-EU citizen
Secret CIA documents instruct US agents to fool border guards at EU airports

Rule of Law

euobserver

