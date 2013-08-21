EU tells Croatia to change law or face sanctions

The European Commission is threatening sanctions against Croatia if it fails to revert national amendments made to the European Arrest Warrant (EAW).
Mina Andreeva, a spokesperson for EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding, told this website on Wednesday (21 August) that Croatia has until Friday (23 August) before midnight to submit a deadline on when to scrap the changes.
“We have explained on several occasions why legally this is wrong,” said Andeeva.
The dispute centres a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
