Founded by comedian Beppe Grillo, the populist Five Star Movement attracted 11 million votes in Italy's 2018 general election - but is now facing possible collapse (Photo: pasere)

Italy's Five Star Movement on brink of collapse

by Valentina Saini, Venice,

The Five Star Movement (M5S) - the populist party that won 11 million votes in Italy's 2018 general election - is on the brink of collapse.

According to one rightwing MP, speaking on condition of anonymity, "the M5S will probably implode, it will end up like the Soviet Union. Some of them will knock on my party's doors, others will become a satellite of the [centre-left] Democratic Party".

The M5S crisis has arisen from the clash between comedian Beppe Grillo, co-founder of the p...

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

