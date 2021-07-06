Italy's Five Star Movement on brink of collapse

The Five Star Movement (M5S) - the populist party that won 11 million votes in Italy's 2018 general election - is on the brink of collapse.

According to one rightwing MP, speaking on condition of anonymity, "the M5S will probably implode, it will end up like the Soviet Union. Some of them will knock on my party's doors, others will become a satellite of the [centre-left] Democratic Party".

The M5S crisis has arisen from the clash between comedian Beppe Grillo, co-founder of the p...