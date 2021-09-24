Sexism and the selection of the European Parliament president

How bad is the diversity gap when it comes to current and past presidents of the European Parliament? The answer is: quite bad. And this is true for not just one, but a number of different aspects of diversity.



In a curious twist, the elected parliament's first president, Simone Veil, was in many ways the flagship for diversity, compared to those that followed.



She was not a man, she was not conservative or socialist, and as an atheist Jew, she was also not a Christian. Without her, t...