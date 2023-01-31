Hungary blames conspiracy for EU corruption rating

Hungary has blamed a conspiracy for coming bottom in an EU corruption rating as it seeks to unfreeze European funding.
"Transparency International [TI] is a member of the Soros Network," Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács tweeted on Tuesday ( 31 January).
"This network finances the campaigns of the domestic and international Left and serves it with its slanderous reports," he added.
Hungary's far-right government has a long track-record of intimating conspiracie...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
