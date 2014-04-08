Ad
euobserver
Between 10 to 12 million Roma live in the EU (Photo: Council of Europe)

Violence against Roma on the rise, says Amnesty

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hate crimes and violence against the EU’s largest minority are on the rise, according to an Amnesty International report out on Tuesday (8 April).

"There has been a marked rise in the frequency of anti-Roma violence in Europe in the last few years, in both the East and in the West," says the London-based pro-rights group.

Amnesty says police are failing to prevent anti-Roma attacks, often harass the minority by raiding their settlements, and by carrying out arbitrary detentions. <...

