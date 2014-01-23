Ad
euobserver
Mizzi: 'This attack on Maltese sovereignty is not right' (Photo: Peter Grima)

EU commission prepares legal challenge on Malta passport sales

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission is laying the groundwork for a legal challenge to Malta’s passport sale scheme despite red lines on national sovereignty.

The EU treaty says decisions on granting citizenship are the prerogative of member states.

But lawyers for justice commissioner Viviane Reding are looking to file potential infringement proceedings on the basis of article 4.3 of the EU treaty, which also says member states must act “pursuant to the principle of sincere co-operation.”

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mizzi: 'This attack on Maltese sovereignty is not right' (Photo: Peter Grima)

