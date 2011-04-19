Ad
The EU commission will defend Schengen, Malmstrom says (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission absolves France over Tunisia migrants

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

France did not break any laws in its 'very limited' blocking of trains carrying Tunisian migrants from Italy and its act is not 'the end' of the border-free Schengen zone, home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Monday (18 April).

"In a letter received this morning, France said it was a question of public order and a very limited, singular case. Now traffic flows as usual. Based on the information we had so far, they were not in violation of the Schengen border code and they...

Rule of Law
