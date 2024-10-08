Ad
Orbán’s government faces harsh criticism for failing to implement European court rulings and undermining the country's judicial independence (Photo: European Parliament)

Orbán holds ‘propaganda talk’ with press, ahead of EU Parliament debate

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

As MEPs get ready for a plenary debate with Viktor Orbán, Hungary's prime minister has already started rolling out what lawmakers described as “propaganda talk” during a press briefing on Tuesday (8 October).

“We don’t have any intention to leave [the EU]. We need the European Union. We have to maintain it for the future. Therefore, we would like to change it,...

Orbán's government faces harsh criticism for failing to implement European court rulings and undermining the country's judicial independence (Photo: European Parliament)

