Orbán holds ‘propaganda talk’ with press, ahead of EU Parliament debate

As MEPs get ready for a plenary debate with Viktor Orbán, Hungary's prime minister has already started rolling out what lawmakers described as “propaganda talk” during a press briefing on Tuesday (8 October).
“We don’t have any intention to leave [the EU]. We need the European Union. We have to maintain it for the future. Therefore, we would like to change it,...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
