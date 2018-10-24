Ad
Marc Jaeger has been president of the General Court of the European Union since 2007. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU court chief defends MEPs' expenses secrecy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The head of one of Europe's top courts has said MEPs' right to privacy is more important than taxpayers' right to know how they spend their money.

"The question was whether the justification for these costs would reveal personal data and probably the answer was yes and therefore data protection was more important than the costs aspects," Marc Jaeger, who presides over the General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg, told press on Wednesday (24 October).

He spoke in a perso...

