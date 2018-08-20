Putin strikes blow against Russia's isolation by Europe

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has joined forces with Germany against the US over a new gas pipeline.

His weekend trip, which included a visit to Austria, also struck a symbolic blow against EU diplomatic sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.

German chancellor Angela Merkel and Putin defended the Nord Stream 2 gas project at their meeting in Meseberg Castle, outside Berlin, on Saturday (18 August) in Putin's first bilateral visit to Germany since the invasion in 2014.

"In...