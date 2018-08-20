Putin strikes blow against Russia's isolation by Europe

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has joined forces with Germany against the US over a new gas pipeline.
His weekend trip, which included a visit to Austria, also struck a symbolic blow against EU diplomatic sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.
German chancellor Angela Merkel and Putin defended the Nord Stream 2 gas project at their meeting in Meseberg Castle, outside Berlin, on Saturday (18 August) in Putin's first bilateral visit to Germany since the invasion in 2014.
"In...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
