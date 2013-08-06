Ad
Thousands of people try and reach the EU's southern states from Africa every year (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission warns Malta on migrant boat

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission Tuesday (6 August) warned Malta that it would be in breach of international law if it refused to let a tanker full of rescued migrants dock.

"It is first and foremost important to save the lives of the rescued persons," said EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, noting the ship contains "four pregnant women, one injured woman as well as a five month old baby."

She said Malta, which has refused to allow the tanker to enter its waters, would be acti...

