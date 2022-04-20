EU prosecutor: Malta doesn't know who's fighting EU fraud

The head of the EU's financial crime watchdog, Laura Codruţa Kövesi says Malta is paying lip service in its efforts to crack down on EU fraud and corruption.

Speaking to European lawmakers on Wednesday (20 April), Kövesi said national authorities on the island-nation were unable to respond to simple questions.

"I visited Malta. I had meetings with the national authorities and after two days it was very difficult for me to identify the institution that is responsible for detecting ...