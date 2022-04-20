Ad
euobserver
Malta has no open cases against EU fraud or corruption, posing questions on whether there is a real drive to tackle the crimes (Photo: Berit Watkin)

EU prosecutor: Malta doesn't know who's fighting EU fraud

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The head of the EU's financial crime watchdog, Laura Codruţa Kövesi says Malta is paying lip service in its efforts to crack down on EU fraud and corruption.

Speaking to European lawmakers on Wednesday (20 April), Kövesi said national authorities on the island-nation were unable to respond to simple questions.

"I visited Malta. I had meetings with the national authorities and after two days it was very difficult for me to identify the institution that is responsible for detecting ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

