Ad
euobserver
MEPs called for “robust EU action” against the Orbán government in Budapest (Photo: John6536)

MEPs urge EU states, commission to act now on Hungary

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs on Wednesday (6 April) called on the EU Commission and the governments to do more to sanction Hungary for democratic backsliding amid concerns over prime minister Viktor Orbán's pro-Russian stance.

European lawmakers discussed Hungary and Poland — both under an EU sanctions probe, the so-called Article 7 procedure.

The MEPs called on member states to move forward with the procedure, which could result in suspending voting rights of the two member countries. The procedure ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU top court slams Poland and Hungary again
Top EU court OKs funding cuts for rule-breaking states
MEPs visit Hungary to update damning report
Hungary's Orbán secured fourth consecutive win
MEPs called for “robust EU action” against the Orbán government in Budapest (Photo: John6536)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections