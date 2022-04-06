MEPs urge EU states, commission to act now on Hungary

MEPs on Wednesday (6 April) called on the EU Commission and the governments to do more to sanction Hungary for democratic backsliding amid concerns over prime minister Viktor Orbán's pro-Russian stance.

European lawmakers discussed Hungary and Poland — both under an EU sanctions probe, the so-called Article 7 procedure.

The MEPs called on member states to move forward with the procedure, which could result in suspending voting rights of the two member countries. The procedure ha...