euobserver
EU Commission vice-president Věra Jourová addressing journalists on World Press Freedom day (Photo: European Commission)

Commissioner floats plan for EU 'media freedom act' next year

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Better EU tools are needed to protect media freedom as a "pillar of democracy" rather than just a player in the national economy, EU Commission vice-president Věra Jourová said on Monday (3 May) to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Jourová said she was in discussions with commissioner Thierry Breton, responsible for the single market, to come up with a "media freedom act" next year to give the EU the means to protect press freedom across Europe.

"If you ask me whether we are equipped...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

