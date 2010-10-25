Ad
euobserver
Greece has asked Brussels for help in stemming migration (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU to deploy armed patrols at Greek-Turkish border

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU is to deploy border patrols in Greece in a bid to stop the increasingly high numbers of irregular migrants crossing over from Turkey, days after Athens was criticised by the United Nations over its "appalling" conditions for detainees.

"The situation at the Greek land border with Turkey is increasingly worrying. The flows of people crossing the border irregularly have reached alarming proportions and Greece is manifestly not able to face this situation alone. I am very concerned ...

Rule of Law

