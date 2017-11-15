MEPs point finger at Malta

The European Commission gave Malta some respite on Tuesday (14 November), amid MEPs' criticism of the country's shady deals and concerns over the rule of law after the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Maltese government "clearly expressed determination to do whatever is necessary" to implement EU rules and bring to justice the authors of this "atrocious crime," the commission's first vice president, Frans Timmermans, said in a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbo...