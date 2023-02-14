EU Parliament weakening anti-corruption proposals, say Left

Proposals in December to stamp out corruption at the European Parliament have been progressively watered down, according to the Left party.
Manon Aubry, co-president of the group, told reporters in Strasbourg on Tuesday (14 February) that decisions being made behind closed doors aim to bury pro-transparency efforts in the wake of Qatargate.
She noted that of the 15 propos...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.