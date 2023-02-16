Ad
Greens MEP Rasmus Andresen debating monetary policy with ECB president Christine Lagarde (Photo: Rasmus Andresen)

MEPs adopt 'historic' resolution on ECB

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

On Thursday (16 February), MEPs adopted their annual recommendations to the European Central Bank, calling on it to explain how its monetary policies are affecting society.

"I welcome that we have been able to win a majority in favour of greater caution with regard to the current aggressive rate hikes," said Rasmus Andresen, Green MEP and lead negotiator of the file.

High inflation is a "concern", said Andresen, but intere...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

