Shipping industry pleads for EU to save more migrants

Big European ships operating within and near Libyan territorial waters are pleading with the international community to step up rescue efforts in the Mediterranean.

Sturla Henriksen, CEO of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, says merchant vessels are plucking around one in five migrants from the sea.

“This very much affects us. Neither are the crew trained, nor are these vessels equipped for large-scale search and rescue operations”, he told this website on Monday (6 July).