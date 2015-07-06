ECB to decide on Greek funding Monday

The euro fell in early trading on Asian markets at the start of an expected period of market volatility in response to the Greek referendum result.
Asian stocks hit a six month low, with the Japanese Nikkei index dropping by 2.4 percent. European stock markets are expected to fall by a similar level over the course of Monday’s trading.
With eurozone politicians not meeting until Tuesday (7 July), attention will switch to Frankfurt, where the European Central Bank’s governing counc...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
