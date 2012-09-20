Theft of EU funds greater than reported

EU funds fraud is considerably higher than the €600 million reported by member states in 2010.

“The extent of the illicit activities that lead to losses in the EU budget is really shocking […] we assume that the real figure is considerably higher,” EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding told euro deputies in the civil liberty committee on Thursday (20 September).

Last year’s EU budget amounted to €125.5 billion but a large amount is allegedly stolen primarily in the areas of EU a...