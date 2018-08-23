How the Maltese government targeted me for defending rule of law

After the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia last year, I have been at the forefront in calling for justice and the restoration of the rule of law in Malta.

I do this because Caruana Galizia would not have been killed if Malta's institutions were functioning as they should and no journalists will be safe until they do.

Financial crime can often be complex, but this story is relatively simple.

Two political operatives, Keith Schembri and Konrad...