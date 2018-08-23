Ad
euobserver
Panama Papers leak first exposed high-level corruption in Malta (Photo: Daphne Caruana Galizia)

How the Maltese government targeted me for defending rule of law

Rule of Law
Opinion
by DAVID CASA, VALLETTA,

After the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia last year, I have been at the forefront in calling for justice and the restoration of the rule of law in Malta.

I do this because Caruana Galizia would not have been killed if Malta's institutions were functioning as they should and no journalists will be safe until they do.

Financial crime can often be complex, but this story is relatively simple.

Two political operatives, Keith Schembri and Konrad...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU's 'Malta problem' puts free press at risk
Whistleblower fears for life as US arrests Malta bank chair
Malta's PM cleared of Panama Papers wrongdoing
Former Malta opposition leader fears for his life
Panama Papers leak first exposed high-level corruption in Malta (Photo: Daphne Caruana Galizia)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections