'I have a youthful spirit,' judge Igor Tuleya, from Łódź, said (Photo: Ralf Lotys)

Judge faces Polish prison for political reasons

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Rule of law in Poland could be gravely harmed on 20 March unless the EU takes action, Igor Tuleya, a Polish judge who faces prison for his verdicts, has said.

Tuleya could be jailed for six months to three years if a new disciplinary board waives his immunity later this month.

He has been charged with spoiling a trial by inviting reporters to a closed court hearing back in 2017.

But in reality he was being punished for his verdicts, which went against Poland's ruling Law ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

