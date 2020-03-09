Judge faces Polish prison for political reasons

Rule of law in Poland could be gravely harmed on 20 March unless the EU takes action, Igor Tuleya, a Polish judge who faces prison for his verdicts, has said.

Tuleya could be jailed for six months to three years if a new disciplinary board waives his immunity later this month.

He has been charged with spoiling a trial by inviting reporters to a closed court hearing back in 2017.

But in reality he was being punished for his verdicts, which went against Poland's ruling Law ...