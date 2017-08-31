EU threatens to throw the book at Poland

The European Commission has renewed its threat to seek sanctions against Poland in a rule-of-law dispute.

"There's no way we can drop the issue … the Commission will use every instrument at its disposal when the separation of powers is at risk," Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans said at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday (31 August).

"This Commission will take its duty seriously even if, politically, this might be extremely difficult," he said.

His menti...