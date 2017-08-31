EU threatens to throw the book at Poland

The European Commission has renewed its threat to seek sanctions against Poland in a rule-of-law dispute.
"There's no way we can drop the issue … the Commission will use every instrument at its disposal when the separation of powers is at risk," Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans said at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday (31 August).
"This Commission will take its duty seriously even if, politically, this might be extremely difficult," he said.
His menti...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.