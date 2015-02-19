Ad
The pilot project wants to measure 'criteria, notably accuracy, effectiveness and impact on the border crossing' (Photo: angeloangelo)

US travellers set for EU biometric dragnet

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

US citizens and other non-EU nationals who enter Europe will be asked to have their faces image-captured and fingerprints scanned upon arrival at a half-dozen major airports.

The biometric dragnet is part of a pilot test of the EU’s so-called ‘smart borders’ package. Passengers can refuse to give the data for now but there are plans to eventually make it obligatory.

A draft internal EU document dated Wednesday (18 February) and seen by this website says the “proof of concept” is s...

'Virtual borders' scheme to track every non-EU citizen
