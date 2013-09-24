Ad
Swift says it has found no evidence to suggest that the NSA infiltrated their network (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU wants answers on NSA bank spying allegations

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU does not rule out suspending the terrorist financial tracking programme (TFTP) with the Americans following press reports that the US intelligence agency has direct access to Swift, the global interbank transfer network database.

European Commissioner for home affairs Cecilia Malmstrom told a European Parliament civil liberties committee on Tuesday (24 September) that any suspension of the international agreement would first require an “objective and comprehensive assessment and ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

