EU capitals ignore Brussels' questions about rendition flights

The European Commission is set to criticise EU governments for failing to reply to a questionnaire, which, among other issues, aimed at shedding more light on CIA activities in Europe.

So far, only Finland, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain responded to Brussels' call for clarity.

"We will take stock after Easter and then send a reminder to those who have not replied yet," commission spokesperson Friso Roscam Abbing told journalists, adding that no member state has informed Brussels ...