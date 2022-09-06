Hungary tries to unblock EU funds with new anti-graft body

The EU Commission said the assessment of Hungary's replies to its rule-of-law concerns is ongoing — after the government of prime minister Viktor Orbán published plans to create a new anti-corruption authority.
The Hungarian government plans to create an anti-corruption authority to oversee the spending of EU funds, according to a decree published late on Monday.
The move is ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.