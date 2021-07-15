EU wants to ban new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (14 July) a proposal that would effectively ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles in the EU from 2035, as part of its massive set of revised climate and energy legislation - the so-called 'Fit-for-55' package.

The EU would require CO2 emissions of new cars in 2030 to be 55-percent below the level in 2021 - a much higher target than the existing goal of a 37.5 percent cut.

And fro...