EU agrees on Schengen checks for all

The EU will change the Schengen borders code to introduce systematic checks for EU citizens at the external borders of the EU free travel area.
At an extraordinary meeting in Brussels Friday (20 November) EU justice and interior ministers asked the commission to make a proposal early next year when the commission presents its Smart Borders package to upgrade technologies at Schengen entry points.
In the meantime, member states decided "to implement immediately the necessary system...
