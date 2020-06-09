On 'whiteness', 'privilege' and other tropes of minority identity politics

It is time to "shut up and listen" you would hear them say.

At other times they will ask you to "use your privilege" and "speak up".

If you say something they don't approve of, they will tell you to "educate yourself", or even propose to educate you.

"Stop being toxic", "stop being fragile", stop these crocodile tears of "innocence". Sounds familiar?

If you are white and you have another approach to the fight against racism than what a "person of colour" is saying...