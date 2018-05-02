Ad
Juncker (l) and Oettinger (r) present the commission's budget proposals to MEPs (Photo: European Commission)

Juncker seeks budget whip on unruly states

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (2 May) went ahead with controversial plans to link distribution of EU funds in member states to respect for rule of law issues.

The EU executive - under its proposals for the next seven-year EU budget - wants to introduce a new mechanism to discipline countries where the judiciary has been put under political pressure.

The executive, led by Luxembourg politician Jean-Claude Juncker, w...

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

