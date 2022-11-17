Ad
Ungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán is under economic pressure to come to an agreement with the EU (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary and EU approach year-end showdown on rule of law

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary and the EU are approaching a year-end showdown over rule of law, with billions of euros and key EU policies, such as financial aid to Ukraine, at stake.

Hungary has until Saturday (19 November) to put in motion the 17 measures that the EU Commission asked for in September as a prerequisite for not suspending an estimated €7.5bn from the long-term EU budget over corruption and rule-of-law concerns.

The commission is likely to make its assessment whether Hungary has fulfill...

