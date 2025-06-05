Ad
Orbán with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Top European court likely to rule against Hungary's anti-gay law

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Pressure is mounting for the European Court of Justice to rule against Hungarian rules restricting content that depicts LGBTI people.

An opinion, issued on Thursday (5 June) by the court's advocate general, says Hungary has violated several EU laws, as well as the charter of fundamental rights.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Orbán with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

