Ad
euobserver
"I hope that a composed, calm analysis of the recent events will guide European leaders and Brussels towards a tough policy restricting immigration," said Orban (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Orban demonises immigrants at Paris march

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A French press watchdog has highlighted the hypocrisy of some VIPs at Sunday’s (11 January) march in Paris, while Hungarian PM Viktor Orban used the event to call for a crackdown on immigration.

Orban told Hungarian state TV in the margins of the rally, held in support of free speech and tolerance in Europe, that the Charlie Hebdo murders should make the EU restrict access to migrants with “different cultural characteristics”.

Referring to the flow of African and Arab migrants t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hungary triggers rule of law 'debates' in EU council
Millions march in France for freedom of speech
"I hope that a composed, calm analysis of the recent events will guide European leaders and Brussels towards a tough policy restricting immigration," said Orban (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections