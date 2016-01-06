Ad
euobserver
Oettinger told the FAZ daily Poland should be placed under rule of law monitoring (Photo: European Parliament)

EU commission criticism upsets Warsaw

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish foreign ministry has summoned the European Commission’s top official in Warsaw to clarify criticism of its new media law.

Polish foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski told the TVN24 broadcaster on Tuesday (5 January) the "courtesy talk" is needed after German EU commissioner Gunther Oettinger spoke out in German press on Sunday.

The Polish m...

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

