A Syrian refugee makes a dash for safety after entering Hungary from Serbia through a barbed wire fence, on the border near Roszke on 28 August (Photo: Freedom House)

Hungarian police clash with refugees on Serb border

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungarian riot police on Wednesday (16 September) forced back hundreds of people seeking refuge at the Serb border after firing tear gas and water cannons.

The moves sparked scenes of chaos after people, many of them Syrian asylum seekers, tried to break through a razor-wire fence separating the two countries.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said he was "shocked" at how the refugees and migrants were treated.

"It’s not acceptable", he said.

Amnesty International said ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

A Syrian refugee makes a dash for safety after entering Hungary from Serbia through a barbed wire fence, on the border near Roszke on 28 August (Photo: Freedom House)

