Hungarian police clash with refugees on Serb border

Hungarian riot police on Wednesday (16 September) forced back hundreds of people seeking refuge at the Serb border after firing tear gas and water cannons.

The moves sparked scenes of chaos after people, many of them Syrian asylum seekers, tried to break through a razor-wire fence separating the two countries.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said he was "shocked" at how the refugees and migrants were treated.

"It’s not acceptable", he said.

Amnesty International said ...