Polish government said EU action is "premature" (Photo: Giuseppe Milo)

EU confrontation with Poland escalates

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has given Poland three months to take action to protect the rule of law in the country or else face possible sanctions.

EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans on Wednesday (27 July) told reporters Polish authorities have failed to guarantee the independence of its courts.

In a separate statement issued to the press, the commission said it "believes that there is a systemic threat to the rule of law in Poland."

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (...

Polish government said EU action is "premature" (Photo: Giuseppe Milo)

