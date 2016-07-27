EU confrontation with Poland escalates

The European Commission has given Poland three months to take action to protect the rule of law in the country or else face possible sanctions.
EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans on Wednesday (27 July) told reporters Polish authorities have failed to guarantee the independence of its courts.
In a separate statement issued to the press, the commission said it "believes that there is a systemic threat to the rule of law in Poland."
Poland's ruling Law and Justice (...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
