EU ministers struggle to deal with Poland and Hungary

EU affairs ministers on Tuesday (16 October) discussed the rule of law in Poland and Hungary and how to move forward procedures that are designed to keep a check on member states that breach EU values and rules.
On Poland, after two rounds of earlier discussions where Warsaw had presented its own views on its internal judicial reform that the EU Commission deemed problematic, ministers this time talked about the latest developments...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
