Boat migrant clothes discarded on boat in Lampedusa (Photo: noborder network)

Private security firms cash in on guarding EU borders

Privatising immigration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A growing number of EU countries are using private security firms to guard migrant detention centres, raising questions about accountability if things go wrong.

The UK contracts private security guards to manage closed detention facilities and immigration removal centres, with Greece soon to follow. Spain hires guards to operate open detention centres.

Other member states, like Ireland, Italy and France, hire out companies to manage estates that house irregular migrants but withou...

