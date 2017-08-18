Ad
Spanish special police in training exercise. Manhunt for Las Ramblas driver continued on Friday (Photo: PROContando Estrelas)

Death toll rising from Barcelona attack

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The death toll from the terrorist attacks in Spain is likely to rise as 15 people remained in critical condition on Friday (18 August).

Thirteen people died immediately and more than 100 were injured earlier on Thursday afternoon when a man drove a van onto the pavement at high speed in Las Ramblas, a popular tourist destination in the city of Barcelona.

The dead include a three-year old girl. A six-year old girl is one of those still fighting for her life.

The driver, who...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

date 2017-08-18

Rule of Law

