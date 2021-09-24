Ad
euobserver
The Czech Republic's liberal PM Andrej Babiš (left) and Hungary's nationalist prime minister Viktor Orbán at a previous EU summit. They found common ground railing against migration (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Central Europe leaders rail against 'new liberal woke virus'

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Conservative leaders from central Europe on Thursday (23 September) again used a biannual summit in Budapest on demography to rail against migration, urged women to have more children, and attack political opponents.

The forum featured speeches by former US vice president Mike Pence, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán, Czech PM Andrej Babiš, Slovenian premier Janez Janša, and the president of non-EU member Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour was als...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

