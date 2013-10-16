Italy and Malta say 'No' to Frontex rules in sea rescue operations

A handful of Mediterranean member states are against proposed EU rules on how to save migrants out at sea.
Despite calls for greater EU support by their heads of state, Italy and Malta say the European Commission does not have the appropriate legal powers to lead search and rescue and disembarkation operations in the Mediterranean.
They are backed by Greece, Spain, France, and Cyprus.
“All these countries are asking the other member states to help them and to take responsib...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
