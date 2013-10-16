Ad
euobserver
Poverty and conflict drive many to attempt the perilous Mediterranean crossing (Photo: Frontex)

Italy and Malta say 'No' to Frontex rules in sea rescue operations

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A handful of Mediterranean member states are against proposed EU rules on how to save migrants out at sea.

Despite calls for greater EU support by their heads of state, Italy and Malta say the European Commission does not have the appropriate legal powers to lead search and rescue and disembarkation operations in the Mediterranean.

They are backed by Greece, Spain, France, and Cyprus.

“All these countries are asking the other member states to help them and to take responsib...

