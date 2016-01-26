French state of emergency under growing criticism

The Council of Europe has expressed concern over a planned extension of the state of emergency in France, the latest organisation to criticise the French government's actions following the Paris attacks in November.
"It was with some concern that I learned that its extension appeared to be under consideration," the pan-European human rights watchdog's president Thorbjoern Jagland wrote in a letter to French president Francois Hollande on Monday (25 January).
"I would like to draw ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here