French state of emergency under growing criticism

The Council of Europe has expressed concern over a planned extension of the state of emergency in France, the latest organisation to criticise the French government's actions following the Paris attacks in November.

"It was with some concern that I learned that its extension appeared to be under consideration," the pan-European human rights watchdog's president Thorbjoern Jagland wrote in a letter to French president Francois Hollande on Monday (25 January).

"I would like to draw ...