Negotiations set for new, tougher, EU ethics body

Despite resistance from mostly far-right plus centre-right MEPs, the European Parliament is pressing ahead with the creation of a new EU independent ethics body.

The plan is to create an ethics body to oversee MEPs and staff at the European Parliament, as well as the European Commission.

German Green MEP Daniel Freund, who spearheaded the report into the issue, told reporters on Wednesday (22 September) talks will soon start with the European Commission.

"There is an opennes...