Ad
euobserver
The new EU ethics body aims to weed out conflicts-of-interest - but will not have its own powers of sanction (Photo: Arek Dreyer)

Negotiations set for new, tougher, EU ethics body

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Despite resistance from mostly far-right plus centre-right MEPs, the European Parliament is pressing ahead with the creation of a new EU independent ethics body.

The plan is to create an ethics body to oversee MEPs and staff at the European Parliament, as well as the European Commission.

German Green MEP Daniel Freund, who spearheaded the report into the issue, told reporters on Wednesday (22 September) talks will soon start with the European Commission.

"There is an opennes...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU kept in dark on ex-commissioner's new lobby job
New EU ethics body takes shape
German ex-commissioner Oettinger lands Orban job
The new EU ethics body aims to weed out conflicts-of-interest - but will not have its own powers of sanction (Photo: Arek Dreyer)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections