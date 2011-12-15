MEPs call for review of EU counter-terrorism policies

The European Parliament on Wednesday (14 December) called on member states to submit reports on the cost-efficiency of their counter-terrorism measures and their impact on civil liberties, with the European Commission set to produce an EU-wide evaluation.

"Remarkably little has been done to assess to what degree EU counter-terrorism policies have achieved the stated objectives," MEPs said in the non-binding text, which calls on the EU commission to make use of its powers under the Lisb...