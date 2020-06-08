Malta to delay launch of EU anti-corruption prosecutor

The European Commission may lower recruitment standards for the new EU public prosector's office - because Malta is unable to find enough suitable candidates.
Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for justice, described the situation as "extraordinary".
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Thursday (4 June), Reynders said Malta was unable to find enough candidates to meet the job requirements.
"We do not yet have the 27 European prosecutors in place. This is due to diff...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
