Malta's former prime minister Joseph Muscat was awarded the 'most corrupt of the year 2019' award (Photo: eu2017mt/Flickr)

Malta to delay launch of EU anti-corruption prosecutor

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission may lower recruitment standards for the new EU public prosector's office - because Malta is unable to find enough suitable candidates.

Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for justice, described the situation as "extraordinary".

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Thursday (4 June), Reynders said Malta was unable to find enough candidates to meet the job requirements.

"We do not yet have the 27 European prosecutors in place. This is due to diff...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

